Sir Greg Knight MP welcomes Government action to tackle fast food litter

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Greg Clark MP, has said that he is making it possible for councils to now set planning conditions that secure commitment from new proposed food takeaway outlets to deter litter being generated from their premises.

The new plans will enable councils to ask such premises to install new litter bins, put up appropriate signage and encourage the responsible disposal of litter by their customers.

Sir Greg said: “Litter is a blight on our streets and a source of frustration and anger to residents, as well as being off-putting to visiting tourists.

“I am therefore pleased that the Government has decided to empower local councils to require new food businesses opening to assist in cleaning up the litter they generate.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Clean streets are integral to the character and wellbeing of our towns and tourist areas.

“It should be for local councils to decide on the scope and use of these powers, as they will know where and when action needs taking.

“I am pleased therefore, that local councillors in future will be able to use planning conditions in this way to ensure our streets are cleaner and tidier and therefore more attractive to residents, visitors and tourists alike.”