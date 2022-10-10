Still time to join this year’s migration week activities at Flamborough

The event is on until Sunday, October 16 with bird ringing every day at the Living Seas Centre and more walks and talks.

Held every year this week-long celebration of the wonders of bird migration sees the observatory hold a week of free events.

A FBO spokesman said: “So far this week over 200 visitors have enjoyed bird ringing demonstrations seeing migrant birds such as Yellow-browed warblers from Siberia, Redwings from Scandinavia and Blackcaps up close and learning about the extraordinary journeys these birds make every year.

“Migration walks around the headland showing the new conservation crop the observatory has established at the lighthouse grasslands to support resident and migrant birds through the winter and a very popular talk by Stuart Baines of the Seawatch Foundation/Scarborough porpoise in the Cetaceans of the Yorkshire coast.

People enjoy the ringing demonstration during the migration week event at Flamborough.

“The observatory also has an information centre located at the Living seas centre betwen 9am and 1pm most days during the event.”