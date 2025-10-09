Super-fast White Throated Needletail spotted at RSPB Bempton

The White Throated Needletail soars at RSPB Bempton Cliffs. Photo courtesy of Trevor Charlton

A very special bird has paid a visit to RSPB Bempton nature reserve, attracting hundreds of birdwatchers to the popular venue.

A White Throated Needletail, a member of the swift family, was spotted at the reserve – it would normally be based in China and should be on route to wintering in Australia.

However, the bird, with its long saber-shaped wings and a bullet-shaped body, has been thrilling hundreds of people on the Yorkshire coast.

The birds are believed to fly up to 115mph in horizontal flight.

White Throated Needletail build their nests in rock crevices in cliffs or hollow trees, and like swifts that nest in the UK during the summer, spend most of the time in the air.

A spokesperson said: “The bird was first seen at Tophill Low nature reserve near Driffield. It was spotted here early evening on Wednesday, October 8 and appeared to roost on the cliffs. Birdwatchers have been here since 2am.”

Bridlington-based birder Trevor Charlton said: “This is the first mainland record of this species since 1991. This is only the second time it has been recorded in Yorkshire – last time it was in 1984 at RSPB Fairburn Ings.

"The bird has been recorded as the world’s fastest flying bird in level flight at around 115-116mph.

“This evening, it approached birders as close as two to three metres, so you needed to be super quick with your camera!”

The rare sighting came just ahead of this year’s Migration Week, organised at Flamborough Bird Observatory.

Migweek starts on Saturday, October 11 and runs until Saturday, October 18.

There's lots happening throughout the event, including ringing demonstrations, migration walks and talks.

Go to flamboroughbirdobs.org.uk/events/migweek-2025/ to find out more about Migweek, which regularly records rare birds using tis area as a resting point during their migrations.