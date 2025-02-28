Technology in farming theme of next Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group meeting
Mr Foyle will talking to members about The rapid evolution of technology in farming and data security/recognised data standards.
He has been working in the agricultural advisory sector since graduating from Harper Adams in 2015 and is Head of Farm Business Consultancy at Hutchinsons as well as practicing as a Rural Chartered Surveyor.
Mr Foyle’s breadth of knowledge is invaluable and he has assisted many farming businesses in setting and achieving long, medium and short-term goals.
Working closely with both the agronomy and services teams, Mr Foyle actively seeks opportunities for growers that might otherwise be overlooked by collecting but, most importantly, scrutinising data to achieve better informed business decisions.
The meeting is on Monday March 10, at Whitby’s Sneaton Castle, from 7.45pm to 10pm.
New members are welcome, call secretary Joyce Stangoe for further information on 07868 956919.
