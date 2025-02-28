Technology in farming theme of next Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group meeting

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 11:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Will Foyle, RICS Registered Valuer Head of Farm Business Consultancy, is the speaker at the next meeting of the Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group.

Mr Foyle will talking to members about The rapid evolution of technology in farming and data security/recognised data standards.

He has been working in the agricultural advisory sector since graduating from Harper Adams in 2015 and is Head of Farm Business Consultancy at Hutchinsons as well as practicing as a Rural Chartered Surveyor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Foyle’s breadth of knowledge is invaluable and he has assisted many farming businesses in setting and achieving long, medium and short-term goals.

Will Foyle.Will Foyle.
Will Foyle.

Working closely with both the agronomy and services teams, Mr Foyle actively seeks opportunities for growers that might otherwise be overlooked by collecting but, most importantly, scrutinising data to achieve better informed business decisions.

The meeting is on Monday March 10, at Whitby’s Sneaton Castle, from 7.45pm to 10pm.

New members are welcome, call secretary Joyce Stangoe for further information on 07868 956919.

Related topics:Foyle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice