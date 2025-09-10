Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count results are in

Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count results are in – and this is how they fared in Yorkshire this year.

This summer, 8,034 people took part across Yorkshire spotting 123,823 butterflies and day-flying moths during the three weeks of the Big Butterfly Count.

On average, butterfly spotters saw 10.8 butterflies and day-flying moths per count, a 104% increase compared to 2024, and the most-spotted butterfly in Yorkshire was the Large White.

While the numbers are a vast improvement compared to 2024’s, the charity has warned that urgent measures are still needed to reverse long-term decline.

The sunniest spring and hottest summer ever recorded in the UK provided good weather conditions for butterflies after 2024’s record-breaking lows.

However, the results from the UK-wide survey show that it was definitely not a bumper summer for our beleaguered butterflies.

Between July 18 and August 10, over 125,000 citizen scientists got involved in Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count across the UK – more than ever before – and recorded 1.7 million butterflies and moths, with the top five species being Large White, Small White, Gatekeeper, Red Admiral and Meadow Brown.

On average, participants recorded 10.3 butterflies during each 15-minute count. While a marked improvement on last summer’s record low of just 7, it is only broadly average by modern standards, and has done little to reverse longer-term declines.

Butterflies need two things to thrive: good weather and a healthy environment.

Winners and losers

Across the UK, some species did show marked increases this summer. The Large White and Small White both recorded their best ever Big Butterfly Count result.

Meanwhile the Small Tortoiseshell, which had its worst Big Butterfly Count result on record in 2024, showed some improvement but still recorded a below average year and has declined by 60% since 2011.

The Jersey Tiger moth had a record year. The species was recorded more widely and in higher numbers than ever before.

By contrast, Holly Blue had its second worst Big Butterfly Count result on record, Common Blue had its third worst and Meadow Brown had its fourth worst Count result.

The 15-year Big Butterfly Count trends show that more than twice as many widespread species have declined significantly than have increased. And, while most species had a better than average summer, one-third of species fared poorly even in the generally beneficial weather.

There remains a need for us to take urgent action to support our butterfly populations, including by improving the environment in which they live, restoring habitats and reducing pesticide use. Until we do these things we are unlikely to see a great recovery in butterfly numbers, regardless of how much the sun shines.