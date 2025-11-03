The RSPB Bempton column with Ivan Nethercoat

RSPB Bempton Cliffs may be quiet in terms of our famous seabirds but a bracing walk on the cliffs, above sparkling dynamic seascapes and distant storms at sea is a great way to spend some time.

Across the fields you might see a barn owl or short eared owl cruising over the grasslands and over the stubble snow buntings could add a splash of winter to the scene.

As expected, the winter thrushes have arrived; do you see more blackbirds in your garden or on your walks?

Breeding numbers have increased in the UK since the mid-1990s, but more recently have declined sharply in London and surrounding areas due to the recent appearance of the mosquito-borne Usutu virus. At the moment the virus is in Southern England, but it is spreading, probably due to climate change.

The UK also hosts many additional birds from northern Europe in the winter, and it is these that can be heard ‘clucking’ away on misty mornings by our coast.

Goldcrests are also more common in winter along with the once rare yellow browed warblers, this beautiful tiny bird breeds in the Siberian taiga forests and seems to have changed its migration route so it is no longer an accidental visitor to the East coast.

As well as these tiny travellers the wonderful whooper swans are coming to see us for winter. These swans are similar to our regular mute swans but have a bright yellow mark on the beak and while they fly quietly they have a distinctive ‘whooping’ call, especially when they fly in the dark.

Inside, the café offers warming hot snacks and soup and shopping for Christmas gifts can be added to your activities, everything you buy helps put cash into conservation and makes Bempton a safe place for nature.

Our events team also have some great activities on this month. Under the guidance of professional florist, you will be able to add your own personal touch to your holiday décor by creating a beautiful festive wreath from sustainable and environmentally friendly materials.

If you want to get away from the stress of life for a while join us on our new ‘Wild and Well’ walk, a gentle, guided walk along the clifftops as we tune into the sights and sounds of winter wildlife; a chance to pause, breathe deeply, and let the natural world support your wellbeing.

Visit www.rspb.org.uk/days-out/reserves/bempton-cliffs for more information.