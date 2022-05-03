The Yorkshire Puffin Festival will be held at Flamborough later this month – find out more about the events on offer here

The festival is based around puffins.

The event at Flamborough is packed with activities suitable for all the family.

On Saturday there will be a Seawatch with Flamborough Bird Observatory, a Waves of Waste beach clean, clifftop guided walks throughout the day, seabird storytelling (every 30 minutes), a puffin creation station (11am to 3pm), face painting, a puffin HQ, and two safaris.

On Sunday, the activities will be repeated apart from the Waves of Waste event.

Sunday also includes a ‘Peering at Puffins’ drop-in session between 1pm and 3pm.

A YWT spokesperson said: “With their clumsy waddle, flamboyant beaks, and habit for crash landings, it’s hard not to fall in love with puffins.

“In fact, we’re head over heels for them we’re dedicating an entire festival to celebrate Yorkshire’s clifftop clowns!

“People can join us at Flamborough Cliffs nature reserve for Yorkshire Puffin Festival and experience the sights and sounds of our ‘seabird city’ for yourself.

“With expert led wildlife tours to rock pooling, storytelling and more, there’s plenty for you to discover.”

Go to tinyurl.com/wra8k8tx to find out more about the Puffin Festival