This is how much paraffin wax has been cleaned up already

The clean-up operation on East Yorkshire beaches looks set to continue for the rest of the week after tonnes of paraffin wax washed up.

The yellowy-white substance was found from Danes Dyke to Fraisthorpe last Friday morning, although there have been reports it has been spotted over a 20 mile stretch of the coastline.

A warning to walkers

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The council’s beach and street cleaners have been working since Friday to remove the paraffin wax washed up on Bridlington’s north and south beaches.

“The operation has proved difficult as the wax is breaking into smaller particles, but our teams have made good progress so far and will continue with the clean-up for the rest of this week.

“By using the beach rake and by litter picking they have so far collected more than two tonnes of the wax, but that has been mixed in with sand and seaweed as it is proving hard to separate.

“The wax is of very low risk to the public and the beaches remain open, but we would urge people to stay clear of the substance, not to collect it themselves, and to please keep dogs on a lead.”

Two tonnes of paraffin wax has been cleaned up already

Despite the wax being washed-up, it did not stop a Marine ConservationSociety beach clean going ahead at Danes Dyke on Saturday morning.