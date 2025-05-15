Councillor Barbara Jefferson and Jonathan Newman, foreshores inspector, proudly display the Blue Flag for Hornsea.

Three Bridlington beaches have received Seaside Awards after inspections by environmental organisation Keep Britain Tidy.

Bridlington North, South Landing and Wilsthorpe earned the accolades in the annual programme, recognising the UK’s best beaches.

Hornsea and Withernsea have both been awarded Blue Flag status by the environmental organisation.

However, Bridlington south beach was not included on the list.

As part of the awards Hornsea, Withernsea and Wilsthorpe all recorded ‘excellent’ water quality results, with Bridlington North and South Landing recording ‘good’ results.

The council’s coastal services team, which manages the area’s beaches, achieved all five awards it applied for.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: “I’m extremely proud that Hornsea and Withernsea will be flying Blue Flags once again and that Bridlington North, South Landing and Wilsthorpe have achieved Seaside Awards.

“These are fantastic achievements and prove that our beaches are among the best in the country.

“We are blessed with marvellous beaches in the East Riding, from Flamborough and Bridlington down to Hornsea and Withernsea.

“They are always popular with residents and visitors, and no doubt will be again this summer.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “In England we are lucky enough to have some of the best beaches in the world. It’s wonderful to see the flags flying proudly over these East Riding beaches, demonstrating their quality to residents and visitors alike.”