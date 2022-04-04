Tree-mendous giveaway via Woodland Trust’s free packs scheme

The Woodland Trust’s free tree packs scheme is opening again. Photo courtesy of the Woodland Trust.

A total of 49,665 trees were sent out to 289 organisations across the region, including 5,220 trees to 29 organisations in East Yorkshire.

Woodland Trust senior project lead Vicki Baddeley said: “We strongly believe everyone should have the opportunity to plant a tree, and our spring planters are really showing us how it’s done.

“We’re seeing such a wide range of motivations for communities to take the simple, positive action to plant trees.

“They’re getting their hands dirty to combat climate change, support local wildlife, green up their local spaces, boost their wellbeing, and celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee to name but a few!

“The appetite to plant trees is clearly growing as demand for our free trees scheme has never been stronge and we have a further 700,000 trees available for planting in the autumn.”

The tree packs are sponsored by Sainsbury’s, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, DFS, Joules, Bank of Scotland and Sofology.