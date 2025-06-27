Two Minke Whales spotted near Staithes as Yorkshire coast fast becoming whale-watching hotspot

The Yorkshire coast is gaining a renown as a whale-watching hotspot, with sightings on Wednesday (June 25) including two Minke Whales close to Staithes.

The Minke Whales were spotted by Yorkshire Coast Nature (YCN), who run seabird and whale watching boat rides which set off from Staithes and take a tour down the stunning Yorkshire coast.

Over the summer solstice weekend several minke whales were seen by YCN – plus a Humpback Whale.

These gentle giants grow to between 15 and 19 metres in length (about the size of a bus) and weigh approximately 40 tons.

Yorkshire Coast Nature run seabird and whale watching boat adventures from historic Staithes on the North York Moors National Park coast. Credit: Richard Baines.

Another much larger, mystery whale was spotted a few miles off the coast the same weekend.

Reports are not confirmed, but it could have been a Fin Whale – the second largest mammal to have lived.

Sightings of these huge creatures in the North Sea are rare, but still a possibility given climate change and conservation measures are affecting food distribution.

This coastal area is a natural history paradise, for other marine mammals, cetaceans and seabirds.

Yorkshire Coast Nature is a small, independent nature tourism company that offers a variety of activities including wildlife photography, eco-tours, events, workshops and holidays in North Yorkshire and further afield. Credit: Richard Baines.

Playful Bottlenose Dolphins and Harbour Porpoise are regularly seen here in good numbers while the location holds internationally important colonies of Atlantic Grey Seals and seabirds.

Over 40% of Grey Seals in the world are in the UK, and the breeding colony along the North Yorkshire coast is significant to worldwide conservation of this species.

Incredible sea cliffs host huge seabird breeding colonies in the area for species such as the Atlantic Puffin and incredible diving Northern Gannets.

The location is a good spot for bird migration attracting a variety of species in the autumn too.

Now in their 11th year, YCN’s Seabird and Whale boat trips are a wonderful way to learn about the natural history of our incredible coastline.

The trips start from July 11 and will run until September 29.

there are 3-hour twilight cruises and longer 5-hour trips that run throughout the summer, finishing at the end of September.

Guided by local, professional experts, guests learn much about coastal and marine wildlife. YCN pride themselves on group interaction and small group sizes mean individual needs can be catered for and is suitable for both beginners and experts.

Visit: www.yorkshirecoastnature.co.uk/events/category/79/seabird-whale-adventures-2025 for more information.

You can also contact email [email protected] or call Alison Goodwin on 07968 763398 to find out more.