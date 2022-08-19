Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peasholm Park in Scarborough’s North Bay has been nominated for the Fields in Trust Favourite Park award, which is being held for the first time since 2019.

For almost a century, Field in Trust – which is an independent charity – has protected more than 2,800 parks and green spaces across the country in perpetuity.

Helen Griffiths, Fields in Trust’s Chief Executive, said: “There is no doubt that the importance of green spaces has been acutely felt recently, with people increasingly turning to their local parks to find a sense of tranquillity, space, and belonging since the pandemic began.

"When restrictions were at their highest, many sought refuge in their daily walk around the park; and when restrictions lifted to allow outdoor gatherings, the same parks became the backdrop for reunions with loved ones and new memories made.”

Peasholm Park is extremely popular among Scarborough residents with its tranquil setting and beautiful surroundings, oriental-inspired gardens and Naval Warfare battles on the boating lake.

The nomination letter for Peasholm Park said: “I have been visiting Peasholm Park for five decades now; it has timeless magic.

“A beautiful area which manages to offer natural beauty and peace alongside family fun. A trip to Scarborough is not complete without a visit to Peasholm Park.”

A recent study by the charity found that only six per cent of green space is legally protected in Great Britain and more than 2.8 million people live more than a 10-minute walk away from a green space.

The national charity was founded by HRH The Duke of York, later HM King George VI, in 1925 as the National Playing Fields Association.

The parks with the most votes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be named ‘National Favourites’ and win the overall UK’s Favourite Park 2022.

Any park placing within the top 20 per cent of nominations will be recognised as a ‘Local Favourite’, with winners announced over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

