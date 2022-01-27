Virtual community forum event to take place over plans for first prototype fusion energy power plant

Goole is one of five sites across the UK shortlisted for STEP, or Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production, a UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) programme seeking to pave the way for the development of commercial power plants. Image: UKAEA

A virtual community forum event will take place online on Wednesday, February 2 between 6pm and 8pm.

Goole is one of five sites across the UK shortlisted for STEP, or Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production, a UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) programme seeking to pave the way for the development of commercial power plants.

It will also showcase how a future fusion power station could be operated and maintained.

The community forum is open to all and will include a presentation on the programme, details on the proposals and an open forum for questions and discussion.

This will enable attendees to learn more and provide feedback, which will form an important part of the assessment process as the team develops its final recommendations.

UKAEA engineers and scientists involved in the first-of-its-kind project will engage with residents and stakeholders to discuss the benefits of safe, sustainable, low carbon fusion energy, and how the proposed prototype power plant would create thousands of highly skilled jobs and attract other high-tech industries to its host region.

The chosen STEP site will be selected by the Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The final decision on the successful site is expected around the end of 2022.

Tristram Denton, head of commercial and programme development for STEP, said: “STEP is not just of strategic importance to UKAEA, but to the national and global efforts to harness fusion technology in the fight against climate change. While it’s still early days, we anticipate that the host region will become a global hub for a wide range of technological and scientific expertise, leading to massive economic opportunities. “The UK government is committed to net zero by 2050 and fusion is one part of the long-term solution, alongside a continued increase in energy from renewable sources like wind and solar power. The recent COP26 climate conference highlighted the need to push harder and faster, and STEP will take us closer to making fusion a reality.”