Volunteers need to help in annual big clean-up event in Eastfield, Scarborough

Residents, community groups and businesses who want to rid their local environment of litter are being asked to roll up their sleeves as part of Eastfield’s Big Clean Day.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A big community clean-up, organised by Eastfield Residents Association, in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, Beyond Housing, Carers Plus Yorkshire, Community Shop and McCain Foods, will take place in Eastfield on Wednesday May 7, from 9.30am to noon.

Eastfield Residents Association Chair, Dorothy Bullock, said: “Each year the Big Clean has encouraged more residents to join us in cleaning Eastfield and meeting one another for what has been a fun morning finishing with chatter and refreshments”.

After the success of previous years, the event – now in its fifth year - will once again be a chance for neighbours, friends and local businesses to join together to spruce up the area and show the pride they have in their community.

Roll up your sleeves and get involved in Eastfield's Big Clean day.

All volunteers are welcome and are meeting at The One Twenty on Westway in Eastfield at 9.30am on the day.

For those taking part all the way through the event from 10am to noon, a free lunch will be provided courtesy of café and wellbeing hub The Community Shop.

Equipment for litter picking and cleaning up the streets and green spaces will be provided.

Volunteer efforts will be boosted by North Yorkshire Council’s cleansing team with road sweeping vehicles and a high-pressure cleaning machine.

Three large free skips will also be available for the community to deposit rubbish and abandoned items they may have seen near their homes.

Residents who have unwanted non-bulky household items or waste in communal areas can make use of their nearest skip.

The skips will be in three locations on Dunn Grove, Beech Walk and Goulding Close.

Asbestos, liquid chemicals, wet concrete, compressed gas bottles and commercial waste cannot be placed in the skips.

Electrical and white goods can be placed by the side of the skips and will be collected separately.

There will be people at the The One Twenty on the morning of the clean- up to answer queries about the use of the skips.

After the event, the skips will be taken to the household waste recycling site at Seamer Carr.

The waste will be sorted, with as much as possible sent for recycling.