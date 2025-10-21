Waste collection fees to rise as North Yorkshire Council seeks 'fair way' to fund frontline services

North Yorkshire Council is proposing to increase this year’s charge for the garden waste opt-in service of £49 to £52.

Householders in Scarborough and Whitby face a potential rise in charges for North Yorkshire Council’s garden waste collection service to help fund frontline services.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council is proposing to increase this year’s charge for the garden waste opt-in service of £49 to £52 for next year’s season, which runs from March to November.

The council says that means the annual charge will still be below the regional average of £58.94.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In challenging financial times, the cost increase is estimated to generate about £314,560 of additional income.

Councillors will also be asked to increase the charge for new and replacement rubbish and recycling wheelie bins from £35 to £37.50 for next year, which will save approximately £100,000.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “The increases are needed so that we can continue to provide a valuable service to residents without compromising on standards, while keeping costs down as much as we can.

“We have thought carefully about how much we should increase these charges by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to be fair to the customer and, if they are set too high, it could affect demand.

“We believe increasing charges by inflation plus £1.50 for garden waste and £1 for new and replacement bins rounded to the nearest 50p is a fair amount, with the additional income vital in protecting our frontline services.”

A developer or resident may need to purchase a new bin if the property currently doesn’t have any, if it is missing, lost or stolen, or whether they are a holiday let owner.

There is no charge for the delivery of boxes or sacks where they are still used, and charges will not apply as part of any roll-out of new containers to an area or round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If bins are damaged or fail, except in the case of deliberate misuse, they will be repaired or replaced free of charge.

The additional income and savings will be used to ensure the future of the collection rounds and frontline services.

The proposed rises are to be decided by North Yorkshire Council’s executive at a meeting on Friday, October 24.