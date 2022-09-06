Whitby and Scarborough maritime groups ‘demand’ Government reopens investigation into shellfish deaths

Dead crabs washed up in Saltburn.

And the borough harbour master said Whitby had been the “worst impacted” in the borough.

Following mass deaths of crustaceans at the beginning of the year, which resulted in hugely reduced catches for fishermen, a multi-agency investigation was conducted by the Environment Agency, the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, and others.

Following the investigation, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) concluded that “a naturally occurring algal bloom was the most likely cause” while pollutants and chemicals such as pyridine were deemed “unlikely”.

Defra also said dredging was not the cause of the deaths which affected large parts of the coast from Whitby to Seaton Carew.

However, following “a recurrence of shellfish mortality following the recommencing of dredging at Tees-dock”, local groups are calling for the investigation to be reopened for a second time.

Speaking at a full meeting of Scarborough Council on Tuesday September 5, Cllr Janet Jefferson, the cabinet portfolio holder for harbours, said it was the “intention of the Scarborough Harbour Executive to write to the Minister of State for Farming, Fisheries, and Food” to ask that the investigation is reopened.

Cllr Jefferson said that the deaths had meant “there simply was not anything left to catch” and as a result, “career fishermen [were] forced to leave the industry and seek alternative employment”.

At a meeting of Whitby Town Council’s Harbour Committee on July 26, the Harbour Master suggested that “there has been a recurrence of shellfish mortality following the recommencing of dredging at Tees-dock” adding that the Whitby had been the worst impacted area in the borough.

According to draft minutes of the meeting, “the only support the Harbour Master has been able to offer fishermen affected is help with the payment of the harbour dues.

“He is demanding further investigation by the government.”

As part of the investigations, Defra concluded: “A further review of dredging, disposal activity and water samples found no evidence of a link between the disposal of dredged sediment and the mass crustacean deaths.”

However, speaking at Scarborough Council’s meeting, Cllr Jefferson said: “Evidence obtained in an independent study commissioned by Whitby Commercial Fishing Association to review relevant environmental data, made available by members of the joint government agency… does not support the May 2022 report, indicating that a toxic chemical, pyridine, could be one of the causes.”

She added that the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Sir Robert Goodwill, would also be copied into the request “that the original joint government agency investigation be reopened to re-examine the issue including an investigation of the potential contributory role of pyridine.”