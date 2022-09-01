Whitby area benefits from £5m Environment Agency improvement scheme
The Whitby area is among those to benefit from a £5million pound environmental improvements programme.
More than 82 hectares of habitat has been created or improved in the past year as part of the Environment Agency’s programme of environmental improvements across Yorkshire.
The programme, which includes almost 40 projects, also includes 15km of riverbank improvements and has seen 53,000 trees planted.
Projects include removing barriers to fish movement, habitat restoration, measures to improve water quality and natural flood management.
Key projects progressed in 2021/22 include some in and around the Whitby area:
the BEACH Esk project has worked with local communities and landowners to reduce marine pollution and increase habitats like saltmarsh in the Esk estuary.the ongoing Pearl Mussel captive breeding programme on the Esk to drive the recovery of the endangered species, and research work to discover if invasive signal crayfish are present in the river
A new Yorkshire Coast Catchment Partnership was set up to bring together expertise to benefit the 320km Yorkshire coastline.
Derwent Upland Streams has been working with landowners in the North York Moors National Park and surrounding areas to improve land management and boost ecological status across eight waterbodies.
Victoria Slingsby, Environment Planning and Engagement Manager for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, said: “This year’s environment programme has yet again seen some significant improvements right across the county, from natural flood management solutions, improved fish migration and interventions to enhance water quality.
“The scale of delivery and achievement reflects the appetite of ourselves and our partners in Yorkshire to be at the forefront of managing environmental improvements for people and wildlife.”