Whitby Dairy Discussion Group to host vet's carbon footprint talk at Sneaton Castle

Whitby Dairy Discussion Group is to welcome Miles Middleton, a partner vet at the Bishopton Veterinary Group, to its next meeting on Monday April 3, at Sneaton Castle.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:59 BST

Miles will be speaking about What is a Carbon Footprint and what it tells us about Sustainability, following his 2022 Nuffield Scholarship, Working Towards Net Zero in the Dairy Sector; trade-offs, opportunity costs and alternative allocations for scarce resources.

This saw Miles visiting a variety of dairy farming businesses in different parts of the world to evaluate the opportunities, challenges, strategies, and trade-offs facing the industry as pressure mounts to reduce emissions globally.

Miles has spent his entire life living and working within the livestock sector, primarily with dairy cattle, starting on the Family dairy and sheep farm in North Yorkshire.

Vet Miles Middleton.
He is now a full-time veterinary surgeon working with farms across North Yorkshire, covering a range of contrasting dairy systems.

The meeting starts at 7.45pm – new members and guests welcome.

