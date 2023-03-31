The man-made marine habitats are being created as part of Beach ESK, a partnership project between the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Groundwork North East, supported by private landowners, Scarborough Borough Council and Yorkshire Water.

The second phase installation includes:

- nine domed fish refuges attached to the vertical wall below New Quay, alongside the Living Seawall panels already installed and visible from the pontoon

Matt Machouki, project lead for Groundwork North East with Ana Cowie , Marina Pollution Officer for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (left) and Allison Pierre, Environment Agency Project Officer. picture: Tony Bartholomew

alongside New Quay Road

- six suspended fish shelters - moulded shelters suspended on chains below Fish Quay, only visible by the public from boats on the water

- nine flat-bottomed artificial rock pools on concrete shelves below Fish Quay

- six flat-bottomed artificial rock pools on concrete shelf behind Grape Lane, which will be visible from the Swing Bridge

Ethan Salter (left) and Harvey Smith who work as rescue technicians for Swiftwater Solutions picture: Tony Bartholomew

- nine Micropools - small artificial rock pools encased in steel and attached to steel piles on the corner of Endeavor Wharf with magnets, visible only by boat

- rock pools cut into existing rock armour at Scotch Head, visible from the Bandstand area at the start of East Pier

The aim of the project is to trial a range of innovative artificial marine habitats including products developed by two UK companies, Artecology and Biomatrix Water, to identify which have the most success attracting marine life species and colonisation.