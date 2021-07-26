The GET reCYCLING campaign aims to put unused bikes back on the road.

The drive by North Yorkshire County Council and Yorwaste, the waste management company owned by the County Council and City of York Council, is in partnership with the Recycle Project Community Interest Company, Get Cycling Community Interest Company and Resurrection Bikes.

County Cllr Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: “Cycling is good for our health and wellbeing, as well as supporting the environment and just being

Jenny Lowes, Service Improvement Officer with North Yorkshire County Council, with bikes already donated to the scheme.

fun.

"However, as bikes age or are outgrown, many end up in sheds, garages or backyards, no longer used.

"We want bikes to be used, so the GET reCYCLING campaign is about getting people back on their bikes or refurbishing and passing those bikes on so other people can use them.”

A series of roadshows will help people to deal with simple maintenance issues to get their bike road-ready again, or tell them how it can be reused if they no longer want it.

When the roadshow dates are taking place

Tuesday July 27: Whitby area market, between Sandgate and Church Street, 9am to 2pm

Sunday August 1: celebrating Yorkshire Day outside the Milton Rooms, Malton, noon to 4pm

Wednesday August 4: Northallerton Market, 10am to 2.30pm

Wednesday August 18: Knaresborough Market, 9am to 2pm

Friday August 20: promotional area outside Brown’s department store, 21 Davygate, York, 9am to 2pm

Monday August 23: Selby Market Cross, 9am to 2pm

Bike maintenance experts will be at the roadshows, so if you have a simple problem that they might be able to fix or advise on, take your bike along.

Alternatively, all household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) have an area to drop off old bikes – look out for the new signs.

Cllr Lee added: “If you have a bike at home that you or one of your family has outgrown, give it a new lease of life and let someone else benefit from it.

“It doesn’t matter about the condition or what type of bike it is, child’s or adult’s, BMX to old classic, we’d love to have it.

"Take it to any HWRC in York and North Yorkshire.

"The bikes will be passed toone of our partners, where any repairs and refurbishments will be carried out.

"They are then safety checked before being reused.”