Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary asking for your help to get them a £5,000 grant
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary is asking friends and supporters to nominate them to be in with a chance of winning a £5,000 grant.
To support the work that so many charities do to support animals and wildlife in need, the Benefact group’s first special draw of the year will award £5,000 each to 10 charities working in the area.
Click here and type in Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary – but you’ll need to be quick as the window closes on April 21.
The sanctuary said on its Facebook page: “Please nominate us to be in with a chance of winning a grant.
"We could do so much here with the continued renovations.
"Thank you for your support.”
In other news, Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary said this week is all about hedgehog releases.
"We have over 30 to go back to the wild,” they said.
"All are at excellent weights, all are free from internal and external parasite issues and all are fit and healthy and ready to go.”