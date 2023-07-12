Whitby's Dalek-style bins set to 'exterminate' rubbish from streets, says councillor

The new bins were likened to the whisk-wielding Doctor Who baddies by reader Ewald Schnug, who said: “Whitby is the first place in the world which succeeded in domesticating Daleks for collecting rubbish in the town."

He said the new, greener bins look like a combination of Daleks and the old-style rubbish bins in town.

There is one at the Bagdale end of Baxtergate and another by the Sunken Gardens on the West Cliff, with the bins positioned in high-litter areas across the borough.

One of the new 'Dalek-style' bins in Whitby, on the town's West Cliff.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “These new solar-powered bins can hold up to five times as much rubbish as the previous design as they automatically compress the waste to make more room.

“For popular locations like Whitby, this means they do not have to be emptied as often and will not be overflowing on busy days.

“As well as saving money, this also cuts down on the number of bins needed in each area, leaving the street scene looking less cluttered.

“We have had similar bins in Robin Hood’s Bay for a number of years now, helping us to cope with the litter during the day when vehicle access is severely limited.

“We have also rolled out similar technology in Harrogate and will continue to look at solutions such as this to help reduce operating costs and maintain litter-free streets across the county.