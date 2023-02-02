Wildlife charity's plea for people to help tackle marine litter along Yorkshire coast

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) is hoping residents along the coastline will sign up for its Waves of Waste initiative.

It is hoping that people will sign up and help survey the extent of litter along the coast to build a better picture of the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The information collected will help the charity influence legislation to make the changes needed to turn the tide of litter.

The seal pup which had been caught in entangled rope near Bridlington. picture: British Divers Marine Life Rescue

Since the plastic bag charge was introduced in 2015, plastic bag usage has reduced by 80% in England.

The calls follows the British Divers Marine Life Rescue plea to locate a seal pup which had become heavily entangled in ropes near Bridlington.

A YWT spokesperson said: “Marine litter is one of the biggest threats facing the global marine environment.

"Not only does it look unpleasant but the build-up of plastics in our seas causes the death of marine creatures that ingest them as well as disruption to the delicate food chains that everything (including us) rely on.

“Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Keep Britain Tidy are teaming up to improve marine litter data collection along the Yorkshire coastline and would like the help of passionate volunteers to help us achieve this.

"All you need is enthusiasm, a pair of gloves and a bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will provide guidance on how to undertake Waves of Waste surveys for all volunteers.

“Our long-term goal is to establish a network of surveyors covering the entire length of the Yorkshire coastline.”

Go to www.ywt.org.uk/volunteering-opportunities/waves-waste-surveyor for more info.