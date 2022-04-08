The boards will be put up by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust which said “large, striking photographs” will be used to provide bitesize information on where the species can be found and how the charity is working to protect them.

The species to be featured include bottlenose dolphins, grey seals, harbour porpoises and kittiwakes.

The 12 boards will cost just under £15,000 and have been approved by Scarborough Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mother and calf bottleneck dolphin pictured off Scarborough. Photo: Stuart Baines / SWNS

In documents submitted to the council, the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “The panels will be grouped to illustrate our marine wildlife from deep under to up into the skies above.”

The boards will be installed along a wall on the seafront near Cliff Bridge after planning permission was granted by the council.