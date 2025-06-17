Wildlife trust's thank you after successful Puffin Festival

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is asking for feedback regarding the Puffin Festival. Photo: Richard Ponter

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust as thanked everyone who attended this year’s Puffin Festival, which was held at Flamborough.

The YWT is now asking for feedback from visitors so it can improve the popular event going forward.

A very small survey will help shape all future activities in the area – go to tinyurl.com/yh3fyym2 to deliver your views.

A YWT spokesperson said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in any our events over the Puffin Festival weekend. We hope you had a puffin-tastic time!

The YWT has created a guide so visitors can get the most out of their puffin-spotting trips.

“We’d also like to offer special thanks to our funders and supporters, including Wykeland, Haven Holidays, and the Do It for East Yorkshire Community Grant Fund.

“We hope you enjoyed experiencing the sights and sounds of our ‘seabird city’ through our event, and would love to get your feedback about the event as this helps us to shape all future activities in the area.

“Fortunately, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy Yorkshire’s amazing puffins. Our charismatic clowns remain here until July, when they leave the area to spend their autumn and winter months at sea.”

Go to tinyurl.com/2r88j6sz to access the self-guided, family fun information.

•East Riding residents are being encouraged to enjoy the countryside responsibly this summer. This includes recommendations to keep dogs on leads to protect wildlife and livestock, such as the puffins at Flamborough Head.

Many popular East Riding coastal destinations are known for their spectacular wildlife, including Flamborough Head, the Wolds Way, and Spurn Point Nature Reserve.

Responsible dog ownership is key to maintaining their habitats, as well as protecting livestock and keeping dogs and owners safe.

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for communities and public protection, said: “It’s great that many residents and visitors take advantage of all the countryside and wildlife attractions that the East Riding has to offer.

“However, it is vital that they act responsibly, including with dogs, and maintain effective control of their animals at all times.”