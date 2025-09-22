Work due to start soon on removal of ravine footbridge as part of Whitby Golf Club's project

Whitby Golf Club is set to begin the next stage of its long-term Ravine Project, with work scheduled to start on Monday October 6.

Following careful consideration and professional advice, the club has appointed contractor Brian Fenby to carry out the safe dismantling and removal of the footbridge over Upgang Beck ravine.

To ensure the works are completed safely, there will be temporary closures of the access road along Upgang Beck, which forms part of the Cleveland Way.

In line with guidance from North Yorkshire Council, notices will be displayed at the A171 gate and at the top of the ravine slipway.

These will provide information on the work schedule and highlight diversion routes using satellite maps.

The alternative pedestrian route will follow the A171, turning onto White Point Road before rejoining the cliff path down to the slipway.

Whitby Golf Club has been liaising closely with local stakeholders throughout the planning process.

This includes discussions with North Beach Café regarding access needs and consultation with the Whitby Naturalists’ Society to ensure that protected flora and fauna along the bankside are safeguarded during the project.

The club is also appealing for volunteers to support the project by helping to staff closure points and guide members of the public along the diversion route.

Volunteers are invited to assist between 7am and 7pm on October 6, 7 and 8.

Please get in touch with the club on 01947 600660 and they will call you back to make arrangements.

Club Manager Bradley Magson said: “Special thanks are extended to club members Tim Bland and Ian Suckling for coordinating the commencement of the works, and for the support of North Yorkshire Council.

“The club’s Greens Team will also play a vital role in preparing the course for the works, ensuring that the course, or parts of, will remain playable (with a diversion) during the works.

“This is a time of change for the club and one we can successfully navigate by all working together.”

Further details on course play arrangements will be communicated to members next week.

Whitby Golf Club, founded in 1892, has been located in its clifftop location between Whitby and Sandsend since 1895.