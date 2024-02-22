Work ongoing at Whitby West Cliff in attempts to reduce discharges into River Esk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Water says the project, which is well under way, is part of a two-year, £180m investment across Yorkshire to reduce discharges from storm overflows by April 2025.

The water company and its contract partners Morrison Water Services are separating surface water from wastewater in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are removing highway drainage and key domestic surface water drainage from the combined sewer and connecting to a new surface water system, reducing the need for discharges via the storm overflow in times of heavy or prolonged rainfall.

Yorkshire Water's discharge reduction scheme is taking in Whitby. MP Sir Robert Goodwill MP is pictured with the project team, on a site visit.

Work is taking place on Esplanade, North Terrace, White Point Road, North Promenade and Argyle Road to install new surface water sewers, manholes and reroute highway drainage.

While work is taking place some roads are closed temporarily and diversions in place.

The project will be carried out in two phases to reduce traffic disruption over the summer months and is expected to be completed in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once completed, the surface water drainage system will be able to take rainwater from highways and surface water from properties directly to the sea, rather than combining with wastewater.

Omair Khan, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Tackling storm overflows is a priority for us and this project is just a small part of our wider plans, which have been submitted to Ofwat for approval, to invest a further £1.4bn to reduce discharges into rivers and seas by 2030.

“We know there is more to do on our coast to improve water quality.”

Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill MP visited the site to see the scale of work being done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This scheme to remove surface water from sewers will help reduce storm overflow discharges and is positive news for Whitby.