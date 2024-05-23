World Turtle Day: SEA LIFE Scarborough shell-ebrates the popular creatures and highlights its ongoing conservation work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In honour of World Turtle Day (May 23), SEA LIFE Scarborough has shed light on the care and conservation work that goes into safeguarding the sea creatures.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the rescue, rehabilitation and release of turtles, SEA LIFE is responsible for more than 50 of the creatures across its many sites.

The turtles who arrive at SEA LIFE have typically been hurt by boats, “cold stunned”, or have ingested or become entangled in plastics.

A spokesperson said: “These very sick animals go through an intensive rehabilitation programme to restore their health and strength and wherever possible are successfully returned to the wild.

May 23 is World Turtle Day

“However, due to variety of reasons some turtles are unable to be returned to the ocean and SEA LIFE is proud to be able to offer these placid animals a home.

“On a day-to-day basis, turtles can be a dream to look after, as they are very calm and easy-going creatures.

“They are generally fed once a day and eat an array of different things, from crustaceans and squid for the carnivorous breeds to sprouts, broccoli and lettuce for the vegetarians.

“So, what better time than the week of World Turtle Day to meet SEA LIFE Scarborough’s turtley awesome pals.”

Tropical Loggerhead turtle Iona was found in January 2022 washed up on the beach on the island of Iona off the west coast of Scotland.

With the help of specialist vets, SEA LIFE Loch Lomond was able to assess and administer vital fluids to rehydrate Iona.

As turtles are cold-blooded, they can become severely hypothermic and malnourished in cold water, with many not surviving.

When Iona arrived at SEA LIFE Loch Lomond, she was cold stunned, meaning the team had to gradually warm her up a couple of degrees every day and help her hydration, a difficult task which the spokesperson said the SEA LIFE Loch Lomond team took in their stride.

Once the team in Loch Lomond managed to stabilise Iona, she was moved to SEA LIFE Scarborough in May 2022, where the team continued to rehabilitate and care for her until she made a full recovery and was released back into the ocean, in the Azores, in October 2023.

The spokesperson said: “SEA LIFE has a vision and goal to ensure oceans become healthier, protected, and full of diverse, wonderful animals.

“The sites across the UK work closely with partner charity, the SEA LIFE TRUST, to spread awareness around the urgency to conserve the oceans and protect the amazing marine life within them to ensure every species has the chance to thrive in their natural habitats.”

SEA LIFE centres globally care for more than 160,000 animals and more than 4,000 different species. The teams look after ethical sourcing, scientific research, rehoming and rescues, and breeding programmes.

Every year, they breed more than 3,500 animals, rescue around 200 seals and turtles, and release more than 150 animals into the wild.