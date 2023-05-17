These tests are conducted across the country until the end of September to make sure all of the locations are safe to swim in. Along with all of the stunning beaches in Yorkshire, the agency will also look at the water quality of England’s first ever designated bathing water on a stretch of river, on the Wharfe in Ilkley.

The quality ratings have been given a rating of either excellent, good, sufficient, or poor and each site has been given a rating out of three stars. In autumn, the Department for Environmental and Rural Affairs will publish its classification for each site.

There are 24 sites in Yorkshire; 16 have been classed as ‘excellent’, six have been classed as ‘good’ and two have been classed as ‘poor’.

Withernsea beach. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Yorkshire bathing sites and beaches with the best and worst water quality

Withernsea

This beach has been given a rating of three stars and classed as ‘excellent’ for water quality.

Hornsea

Fraisthorpe Beach. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

This beach has been classed as excellent.

Skipsea

This beach has been classed as excellent.

Fraisthorpe

Skipsea beach. (Pic credit: Paul Atkinson)

This beach has been given a rating of two stars and classed as good for water quality.

Wilsthorpe

The beach has been classed as good.

Bridlington South Beach

It has been classed as poor and bathing here is not advised.

Bridlington North Beach

This beach has been classed as good with two stars.

Danes Dyke, Flamborough

This three-star beach has been classed as excellent for water quality.

Flamborough South Landing

This pebbled beach has been classed as excellent.

Reighton

This beach is classed as excellent.

Filey

The beach has been classed as good with two stars.

Cayton Bay

This beach has been classed as excellent.

Scarborough South Bay

This beach has been classed as too poor to bathe in.

Scarborough North Bay

This beach has been classed as excellent.

Robin Hood’s Bay

This historic beach has been classed as good with two stars.

Whitby

Whitby beach has been classed as excellent with three stars.

Sandsend

This beach has been classed as excellent.

Runswick Bay

This beach has been classed as excellent.

Saltburn

The beach has been classed as good.

Marske Sands

This beach has been classed as excellent.

Redcar Stray

It has been classed as excellent.

Redcar Granville

The beach has been classed as excellent.

Redcar Lifeboat Station

This site has been classed as excellent.

Redcar Coatham

