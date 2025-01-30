Yorkshire Water to implement measures to improve the bathing quality in Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay and Bridlington
The firm will deliver its largest ever environmental investment between 2025 and 2030. This includes investment in the water treatment works at Haisthorpe, near Bridlington.
Over £250m will be used to reduce storm overflows across the region and continuously monitor the quality of rivers, as part of a £1.5bn investment over five years, while £23m will be spent on improved monitoring of the wastewater network.
However, customers will see their bills increase to help pay for the improvements.
The planned investment, which was approved by Ofwat in December, will lead to an increase in average customer bills of £135 (28.9%) in 2025-26, around £11 per month.
All customers will be contacted directly with the exact details of their bill through the normal billing cycle which begins in February.
Nicola Shaw, Yorkshire Water CEO, said: “This is our largest ever environmental investment and will lead to a step change in service and the resilience of our infrastructure above and below ground.
“Our plans are backed by our customers, who want to see a focus on environmental improvements, and a major aim throughout our planning process has been to deliver the high levels of investment customers want, while keeping bills as affordable as possible.
“Of course, we’re aware some in our region are struggling financially, so as part of our plans for the next five years we’re increasing the support available to those households.
"We would encourage anyone who is struggling financially to contact our teams to discuss the options available to them.
“Money from bills, as well as shareholder investment and borrowing, will be spent on a wide variety of improvements across Yorkshire.
"Customers will see us working in their local area and feel the benefits of our investment over the five years and beyond, whether that’s through replacement of water mains in their town to make supplies more resilient, improvements to storm overflows on their local river to boost water quality or in an improved customer service experience when they need us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.