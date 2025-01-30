Yorkshire Water to implement measures to improve the bathing quality in Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay and Bridlington

Yorkshire Water will implement measures to improve the bathing quality in Bridlington Bay.

Yorkshire Water is set to implement measures to improve the bathing quality in Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay and Bridlington Bay as part of an £8.3bn investment plan.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm will deliver its largest ever environmental investment between 2025 and 2030. This includes investment in the water treatment works at Haisthorpe, near Bridlington.

Over £250m will be used to reduce storm overflows across the region and continuously monitor the quality of rivers, as part of a £1.5bn investment over five years, while £23m will be spent on improved monitoring of the wastewater network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, customers will see their bills increase to help pay for the improvements.

Yorkshire Water will implement measures to improve water quality in Robin Hood's Bay

The planned investment, which was approved by Ofwat in December, will lead to an increase in average customer bills of £135 (28.9%) in 2025-26, around £11 per month.

All customers will be contacted directly with the exact details of their bill through the normal billing cycle which begins in February.

Nicola Shaw, Yorkshire Water CEO, said: “This is our largest ever environmental investment and will lead to a step change in service and the resilience of our infrastructure above and below ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our plans are backed by our customers, who want to see a focus on environmental improvements, and a major aim throughout our planning process has been to deliver the high levels of investment customers want, while keeping bills as affordable as possible.

Yorkshire Water will implement measures to improve the bathing water quality in Scarborough

“Of course, we’re aware some in our region are struggling financially, so as part of our plans for the next five years we’re increasing the support available to those households.

"We would encourage anyone who is struggling financially to contact our teams to discuss the options available to them.

“Money from bills, as well as shareholder investment and borrowing, will be spent on a wide variety of improvements across Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Customers will see us working in their local area and feel the benefits of our investment over the five years and beyond, whether that’s through replacement of water mains in their town to make supplies more resilient, improvements to storm overflows on their local river to boost water quality or in an improved customer service experience when they need us.”