Yorkshire weather: What to expect after Britain's warmest day of the year so far

Britain has enjoyed its warmest day of the year so far - but the coming days won't bring much in the way of spring sunshine.

Temperatures in Yorkshire reached around 14C today as cloud and rain spread across the region. But elsewhere, a warm wind from the south sent the mercury rising, with parts of the country enjoying fine and bright weather.

Friday's 17.3C high - the hottest of the year so far - has already been surpassed at London City Airport, where temperatures reached 18C on Saturday afternoon.

Met Office meteorologist Helen Roberts warned the warm weather is not set to last, with showers in the north and west, and outbreaks of rain across central and eastern areas on Sunday.

"Wales and northern England are particularly affected by that and Scotland later, with drier and brighter weather to the north of that across much of the rest of Scotland," said Ms Roberts.

"Overnight that continues to edge northwards across the rest of Scotland.

"Otherwise, a lot of dry weather, but a lot of cloud with some mist and fog developing through the early hours of Sunday morning and then another pulse of rain pushing across southeast England.

"So, it's a wet start across some southern and eastern parts of England on Sunday morning. Otherwise, a lot of dry weather around first thing, but quite a lot of cloud as well, with that cloud gradually lifting as the day progresses."



She said a return of an easterly wind from Tuesday will see a mixed picture for the county next week.

Eastern areas will be colder and cloudier, with the west of the country seeing the best of the sunshine and the warmth.

Here's the Met Office's Yorkshire forecast in full:

Tonight:

Weather conditions are likely to continue to be cloudy with mist and fog patches overnight. A few spells of rain are possible with light winds. Minimum temperature 8C.

Sunday:

Largely dry in the north with some sunny intervals, but occasional rain is likely in south. Feeling pleasant inland with light winds, but cooler near windward coasts with possible fog. Maximum temperature 14C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Dry and bright at first on Monday, then rain and strengthening winds later, and overnight. Cool with occasional rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and fog over coasts and hills.