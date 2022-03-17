Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is appealing for events and engagement volunteers along the East Coast – find out more about the roles here

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust hosts regular events from the Living Sea Centre at Flamborough's South Landing.

The organisation is looking to attract people who live near, or who are willing to travel to, Scarborough, Filey and Flamborough.

The YWT occasionally runs events from Robin Hoods Bay so it is also asking residents to get in touch if they live near Whitby.

A YWT spokesperson said: “We run a range of events along the Yorkshire coast throughout the year to inspire people about the marine environment.

“Staff and volunteers run these events, from school group visits to bookable events, for the public along the length of the Yorkshire Coast.

“In this role you will help to deliver these activities both indoors and on Yorkshire’s beaches, representing Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, and share your passion for the marine environment with others providing a high-quality visitor experience.”

Email [email protected] or call 01904 659570 for further details.

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 21 at 5pm with an induction day held on Saturday, April 2 between 10am and 1pm at Flamborough.