Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to host ‘Marine Life Past and Present’ guided walk at Sewerby

The guided walk from Sewerby Steps will see people discover more about the geology and rockpools of this area, and the clues they hold about our marine life past and present. Photo by Richard Ponter

The event is suitable for adults and children.

It involves a 2-3 mile walk along the beach over sand and rocky shore and the beach is accessed via steps.

Children of all ages are welcome but they must be accompanied by an adult.

A spokesman said: “This event takes place outside so brace yourself for the Yorkshire weather! You will need sturdy, waterproof footwear or wellies to explore the rockpools and lots of layers.”

Visit tinyurl.com/2veaj9t6 to book tickets for the event (adults £10, children £6).