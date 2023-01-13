Young people in Yorkshire encouraged to enter new Woodland Trust competition with share of £20,000 up for grabs

The Youth Innovation Competition offers young people the chance to secure part of a £20,000 prize to support their own environmental projects.

A recent Met Office announcement that 2022 was the warmest year in the UK on record, shows why this competition is needed now more than ever.

Woodland Trust chief executive Dr Darren Moorcroft said: “Young people can often feel very anxious and helpless about climate change but want the opportunity to make a difference.

The Woodland Trust have launched a new competition to help young people start their own environmental action.

“The next generation will inherit the impacts of climate change, so it is crucial they are given the chance to bring their energy and innovation to the fight in tackling it now.”

The projects have to fit into three different categories: inspire, protect and create.

This could range from tree planting projects to aiding the farming industry to protect UK rivers and wildlife.

The top 18 applicants will take part in specialist workshops to teach them how to pitch professionally, and the finalist will pitch their project to a panel of celebrity judges and experts.

Grace Howourth, Head of Youth Re-imagined at the Woodland Trust said: “You don’t have to be from an experienced environmental or conservation background or have academic qualifications to enter, as we are looking for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to enter with a great idea that can impact woods, wildlife and people.”

Applications are now open and will close on February 7 2023 at 4pm.

