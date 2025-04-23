The waste will be gathered from hoof stock at the zoo which includes pigs, donkeys, llamas and alpacas.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens is introducing a new scheme to sell zoo animal waste as natural fertiliser.

Green-fingered gardeners will be able to give their gardens and outdoor spaces an organic, healthy boost by purchasing natural ‘zoo poo’ from one of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s landmark locations.

The waste will be gathered from hoof stock at the zoo which includes pigs, donkeys, llamas and alpacas.

Animal waste is packed with essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are vital for plant growth. These nutrients help in the development of strong roots, vibrant foliage, and abundant blooms.

There are many other benefits of using animal waste including nourishing plants, improving soil structure, moisture retention, and it can even be used a natural pest deterrent.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo said: ‘’The compostable waste will create a nutrient-rich fertiliser for visitors to make the most of whilst contributing to the eco-friendly mission of the venue.

‘’All of the funds raised through this waste recycling scheme will go towards zoo improvement projects, providing the highest quality food, enclosures and treatments for the much-loved animals.’’

The ‘zoo poo’ will be packaged in reused animal feed bags and cost a minimum donation of £5 per bag.

Visitors will be able to collect their order from the Worklink Car Park, Monday to Friday, 11 am to 2pm. There will be a maximum number of five bags available per day during these times.

To find out more information and pre-order online visit: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/zoo/