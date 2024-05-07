Ewe beauty! Heroic firefighters save 100 sheep from blazing barn in Hovingham

Fire crews from Malton and Helmsley were called to tackle a blaze in Hovingham in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 5).
By Louise French
Published 7th May 2024, 12:27 BST
Firefighters have saved 100 sheep from a blazing barn in HovinghamFirefighters have saved 100 sheep from a blazing barn in Hovingham
Firefighters have saved 100 sheep from a blazing barn in Hovingham

The alarm was raised at 1.10am when firefighters responded to reports of a forklift on fire.

On arrival of the fire service, the fire was discovered to have spread to a barn adjacent to it which contained approximately 100 sheep.

The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets and all of the livestock within the barn were rescued free from harm.

Related topics:Malton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.