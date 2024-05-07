Ewe beauty! Heroic firefighters save 100 sheep from blazing barn in Hovingham
Fire crews from Malton and Helmsley were called to tackle a blaze in Hovingham in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 5).
The alarm was raised at 1.10am when firefighters responded to reports of a forklift on fire.
On arrival of the fire service, the fire was discovered to have spread to a barn adjacent to it which contained approximately 100 sheep.
The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets and all of the livestock within the barn were rescued free from harm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.