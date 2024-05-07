Ewe beauty! Heroic firefighters save 100 sheep from blazing barn in Hovingham

Firefighters have saved 100 sheep from a blazing barn in Hovingham

The alarm was raised at 1.10am when firefighters responded to reports of a forklift on fire.

On arrival of the fire service, the fire was discovered to have spread to a barn adjacent to it which contained approximately 100 sheep.

