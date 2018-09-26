Family’s tribute to remember Scarborough railway worker

A Scarborough man has paid tribute to his father at North Bay Railway.

Andrew Redpath organised for a bench to be placed at the railway in memory of his late father, Jim Redpath, who worked there for over 30 years.

The plaque in memory of Jim Redpath.

On his visit back to Scarborough, Andrew, who now lives in Devon, said his father would have been pleased to see the railway in good hands and doing so well.

“The high standard of maintenance, the friendly, enthusiastic staff and the addition of a steam locomotive, all confirm the North Bay Railway as an important visitor attraction for Scarborough.

“Its present manager, Steve Johnson, has definitely set it on the right track.” The father-of-three added:

“It’s a nice memory of my father and not some bleak place that’s not very nice to visit.”

Mr Johnson, manager at North Bay Railway, said: “Andy contacted us at the Railway wanting to do something in memory of Jim Redpath, who worked as a driver on the railway for years.

“We suggested a bench to go alongside another ex-member of staff would be a good idea, which the family agreed to.”

Andrew brought his family, including his wife, three children, their partners and grandchildren, to name the bench earlier this month.

He described his visit as “a real trip down memory lane, with fun on the amusements, a ride on an open top bus, a trip around the South Bay on a pirate ship, and the hearty consumption of delicious ice cream.”