Female passenger trapped after road traffic accident in Scarborough

Scarborough fire crews have rescued a female passenger who became trapped after road traffic collision in Scarborough.

By Louise Perrin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 7:57am
The female passenger became trapped after the collision on Burniston Road, Newby.
The incident occurred at 11.42pm on Monday November 28 on Burniston Road, Newby.

Two appliances from Scarborough fire station attended the single vehicle road traffic collision which involved a car impacting a wall.

One female passenger was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by fire crews.

She was then taken to hospital via road ambulance for further treatment.

All other occupants were out of the vehicle on arrival.

