Filey and Scarborough firefighters tackle 50sqm field fire during busy weekend

Busy weekend for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a varied range of calls over the weekend including field and vehicle fires.

On Friday July 29 at 10.54am a crew from Sherburn responded to a report of a fire in a skip at Yeddingham near Malton. Crews located a fire consisting of building waste and general waste which they extinguished using one hose reel.

Later the same day, at 12.52pm, a crew from Whitby responded to a report of a moped on fire in Crescent Avenue, Whitby . Crews extinguished the fire which was believed to have been caused by a ruptured fuel pipe. The fire caused 100% damage to the moped.

At 6.14pm Filey and Scarborough crews with assistance from a farmer, extinguished a stubble field fire of approximately 50sqm on Muston Road, Filey. Beaters, hosereel jets and farmer’s plough were used to create a fire break. The cause is unknown.

On Saturday July 30, at 12.53pm crew from Malton responded to reports of an electrical pole on fire in a field at Salents Lane, Birdsall. On arrival crews found this to be a transformer over heating. They gave advice to the land owner and stood by until the arrival of electricity board.

Later, at 4.18pm crew from Kirkbymoorside who were covering in the Scarborough area attended a car fire on Stepney Road, Scarborough. The fire was out on arrival of crews after a passerby put it out using an extinguisher. Crew checked over the vehicle to make sure it was safe.

On Sunday July 31 at 2.55pm, in Broxa Forest, a crew from Sherburn extinguished a small fire in the woods caused by an unattended camp fire containing aerosol cans. Knapsack sprayers and small tools were used to extinguish the fire.