Filey beach photo booked by libraries

Talented photographer Tracey Roberts, who regularly sends in excellent images to the Scarborough News, has had a picture of Filey Beach selected by North Yorkshire libraries to appear on a limited edition set of library membership cards following a competition.

County Councillor Greg White, executive member for libraries, said: “The standard of the entries was very high and the judging panel deliberated long and hard to whittle the entries down to a final shortlist of ten before agreeing the six winning images.”