Filey beach photo booked by libraries

This image, by Tracey Roberts, was one of just six photographs selected in the competition.
Talented photographer Tracey Roberts, who regularly sends in excellent images to the Scarborough News, has had a picture of Filey Beach selected by North Yorkshire libraries to appear on a limited edition set of library membership cards following a competition.

County Councillor Greg White, executive member for libraries, said: “The standard of the entries was very high and the judging panel deliberated long and hard to whittle the entries down to a final shortlist of ten before agreeing the six winning images.”