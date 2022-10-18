Filey cliff incident: Man confirmed dead after car goes over sheer rock face near Blue Dolphin holiday park

Officers were called to reports that a car had gone over the cliff and onto the rocks below at 1.34pm this afternoon.

A multi-agency operation was launched with the Coastguard, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, RNLI, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Police in attendance. The air ambulance was also called.

In an update at 6pm, it was confirmed that a man had died following the cliff fall; he was the only passenger in the car.

Signs on the cliff top at Filey near the Blue Dolphin Holiday Park, warning the public of the dangers of the sheer cliffs.

The man’s family have been informed, however, his identity has not been released publicly.