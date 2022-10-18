Filey cliff incident: Man confirmed dead after car goes over sheer rock face near Blue Dolphin holiday park
A man has died after a car went over a cliff near the Blue Dolphin holiday park in Filey, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
Officers were called to reports that a car had gone over the cliff and onto the rocks below at 1.34pm this afternoon.
A multi-agency operation was launched with the Coastguard, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, RNLI, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Police in attendance. The air ambulance was also called.
In an update at 6pm, it was confirmed that a man had died following the cliff fall; he was the only passenger in the car.
Most Popular
The man’s family have been informed, however, his identity has not been released publicly.
Police investigators will remain at the scene to the examine the area and establish what led to the car going over the cliff as well as arranging for the recovery of the vehicle from the base of the cliffs.