The spate of vandalism against Filey in Bloom's ornamental features continues.

Today the group reported damage caused to life-size silhouettes next to Filey's railway station which have been kicked over and cracked.

The incident comes only days after a £300 rowing boat in Northcliffe Gardens was also targeted.

Vandals ripped it from its fixings and dragged it towards the seafront where they smashed its seats and planks.

Police have been informed.