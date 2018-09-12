Filey RNLI crew assist inflatable

The Filey inshore lifeboat was launched yesterday evening to assist an inflatable which was experiencing engine problems.

At around 5.30pm on Tuesday September 11, UK Coastguard (Humber) requested the launch of Filey’s inshore lifeboat, Braund, to assist a grey inflatable with one person on board, north of Filey Brigg.

A few minutes later, the ILB launched with Sam Cross, Vanessa Thomas and Callum Garton as crew.

The boat made best possible speed to the north of Filey where they found the inflatable approximately one mile from Filey Brigg.

The inflatable was taken in tow and safely returned to Coble Landing, Filey.

John Ward, Lifeboat Press Officer said: “This was a straight forward tow for us.

"The boat owner did the right thing to ask for assistance before the night closed in.

"Thank you to Filey Coastguard Rescue Team for their assistance”.