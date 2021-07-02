Filey RNLI's new lifeboat receives first call-out

Filey lifeboat. Stock image.

The lifeboat was launched at about 7.30pm (July 1) last night to assist in a mutli-agency search for a missing person.

The boat's crew of four returned after the missing person was found close to Cayton Bay by coastguard teams.

A Filey RNLI spokesperson said: "I think it's true to say that the crew were pleased that the new boat has been called into action and it has performed very well."