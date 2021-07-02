Filey RNLI's new lifeboat receives first call-out
Filey RNLI's new Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched for its first call-out last night.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:49 pm
The lifeboat was launched at about 7.30pm (July 1) last night to assist in a mutli-agency search for a missing person.
The boat's crew of four returned after the missing person was found close to Cayton Bay by coastguard teams.
A Filey RNLI spokesperson said: "I think it's true to say that the crew were pleased that the new boat has been called into action and it has performed very well."
In April, Filey bid farewell to its resident all-weather lifeboat after 350 missions - and it has now been replaced.