Filey School to hold open evening for parents of children in years 5 and 6

Filey School is inviting parents / carers with children in Years 5 and 6 to their open evening on Tuesday, October 3 from 5-7pm.
By James Gunning
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:24 BST
The open evening will enable those attending to learn about the school’s ethos and core values; explore the site and discover the ever-increasing range of enrichment opportunities available at Filey School.

The evening will begin with a welcome presentation delivered in the hall, followed by guided tours of the school.

There will also be the opportunity to meet students and staff, visit all subject areas and see the classrooms.

Filey School will hold an open evening for parents of children in years 5 and 6Filey School will hold an open evening for parents of children in years 5 and 6
Interim Deputy Headteacher, James Gunning, said: “Clearly, choosing a secondary school is a significant decision and therefore, we can also offer the opportunity to book a meeting with a member of our Senior Leadership Team who will be more than willing to answer any questions you may have.

“If you are unable to attend the evening please do contact us to arrange a personal meeting with our Senior Leadership Team.

"Our Filey School community is very proud of our school and we are excited to share our achievements and successes.

"We look forward to welcoming you and your family on Tuesday October 3.”