Fire and rescue service warns of white goods dangers following dishwasher incident

The fire service is reminding residents about the dangers of white goods. Photo courtesy of Humberside Fire and Rescue Service

The service said: “No-one was injured in the incident, thankfully, but the near miss demonstrated the importance of some simple tips owners can follow to minimise the risk to their family and their home.”

The service is offering some basic safety tips to residents so they can minimise the risks to their family and homes.

A fire service spokesperson said: “White goods such as tumble dryers or dishwashers are a fire risk due to their high wattage, friction and motors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Before plugging your appliances in for use, check the flexible cables for damage, wear and tear – and that the plug is fastened securely to the cable.

“Don’t use the appliance unless it and its cables are in good condition.

“Check your sockets regularly. If you see burn marks or they feel hot, get a registered electrician to check if they need repairing or replacing.

“Make sure that you have a working smoke alarm on each floor of your property – if a fire does start, this will give you a chance to get out safely.

“Always buy from a retailer you can trust and follow the manufacturer’s instructions when installing, using and maintaining electrical appliances.

“Don’t leave the washing machine or dishwasher running overnight or while you are out.

“If your appliance begins making a strange noise or isn’t working properly, don’t ignore it. If you think there might be a problem, always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Don’t overload washing machines or tumble dryers – take bulky items such duvets to the dry cleaners.

“Don’t overload dishwashers and use the racks in accordance with manufacturers instructions.

“Do regular checks of plugs and sockets for burn marks, sounds of ‘arcing’ (buzzing or crackling), fuses blowing, circuit-breakers tripping or if it feels too hot to touch.

“Don’t let fluff build up in the filter of tumble dryer drawers as it can overheat and cause a fire.

“Don’t place a fridge or freezer near cookers, radiators, or in direct sunlight, as it will have to work harder to maintain the required internal temperature.

“Clean behind your fridge and freezer regularly to keep lint and dust from building up, and make sure there is enough room behind the appliance for air to circulate freely.

“Clean your oven and hob regularly and always clear spillages immediately to avoid a build-up of food debris and fat which is a fire risk.”

○ Go to www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk for more information.