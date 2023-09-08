Fire crew called after fears concrete archway would collapse into car park at Sandsend, near Whitby
An officer and fire and rescue crew from Whitby responded to a report of a concrete archway in Sandsend that had been damaged and was at risk of collapsing in a public car park.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Crews cordoned off the area using hazard tape and fencing, making the area safe until North Yorkshire Council could arrange repairs.
The incident happened at 8.54am on Thursday September 7.