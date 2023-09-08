News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Fire crew called after fears concrete archway would collapse into car park at Sandsend, near Whitby

An officer and fire and rescue crew from Whitby responded to a report of a concrete archway in Sandsend that had been damaged and was at risk of collapsing in a public car park.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews cordoned off the area using hazard tape and fencing, making the area safe until North Yorkshire Council could arrange repairs.

The incident happened at 8.54am on Thursday September 7.

Related topics:Whitby