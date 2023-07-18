Fire crew called to Goathland as person gets finger trapped in petrol hedge trimmer
Firefighters were called out to Goathland after someone got their finger stuck in a petrol hedge trimmer.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST
Crew members using cutting gear and small tools to remove the person’s finger from the hedge trimmer.
They were then transferred into care of paramedics.
The incident happened just after 1pm at Darnholm Road on Monday July 17.