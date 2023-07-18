News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Fire crew called to Goathland as person gets finger trapped in petrol hedge trimmer

Firefighters were called out to Goathland after someone got their finger stuck in a petrol hedge trimmer.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST

Crew members using cutting gear and small tools to remove the person’s finger from the hedge trimmer.

They were then transferred into care of paramedics.

The incident happened just after 1pm at Darnholm Road on Monday July 17.