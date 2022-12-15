Fire crew from Lythe, near Whitby, walk to incident as road closed in appalling weather conditions

Pickering, Malton and Helmsley fire crews attended a living room fire at a domestic property in Kirkbymoorside. (Image: Pickering Fire Station)

At 8.34am, crews from Lythe and Whitby responded to a 999 Telematics vehicle RTC detection call to Police on Lealholm Lane, Lealholm. Police requested Fire Service attendance to a potential RTC person trapped. Shortly afterwards, Police were able to contact the driver and establish that he had been in a minor RTC after skidding on ice, was out of vehicle, and required no assistance. Fire crews stood down.

At 10:42am on Lythe Bank, near Whitby, Lythe fire crew responded to the station at the request of the police, and from there walked to assist Police to close nearby Lythe Bank with Police by putting traffic cones in place.

At 3.15pm, on Ryedale View, Kirkbymoorside, Helmsley, Pickering and Malton crews responded to black smoke seen coming from a domestic premises. The fire was extinguished by fire crews using a hose reel. A thermal camera was also used and fire investigation carried out with Northern Powergrid requested for a melted external fuse board.

At 6.04pm, on Wold Lane Staxton, crews from Sherburn attended a report of a male trapped by the leg under a vehicle. On arrival, the crews found a three vehicle road traffic collision with all persons released from in and under the vehicle. Crews made assessments of walking wounded and carried out scene safety until the arrival of other emergency services.