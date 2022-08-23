Fire crew tackle hay bale blaze in field near Scarborough
Crew from Scarborough Fire Station have tackled a blaze in a hay bale which had caught fire in a field.
By Louise Perrin
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:15 am
Emergency services were notified at 5.59pm on August 22 that there was a fire in a field near Cayton Low Road.
Crew from Scarborough responded to the report and on arrival located the hay bale which was well alight.
The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and dampen down the area.
They also turned over the hay to help prevent fire from spreading.