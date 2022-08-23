Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were notified at 5.59pm on August 22 that there was a fire in a field near Cayton Low Road.

Crew from Scarborough responded to the report and on arrival located the hay bale which was well alight.

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and dampen down the area.